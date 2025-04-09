When will Ohtani start pitching? + D3 team snaps 100-game losing streak & Red Sox documentary shows all

Subscribe to Baseball Bar-B-Cast

Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman react to the Los Angeles Dodgers’ mounting injuries, particularly on the mound. How much longer will we have to wait to see Shohei Ohtani pitch again? Could he have suffered a setback in his rehab?

Jake and Jordan then bring on MLB writer, Michael Clair, to chat Yeshiva University’s first win after 100 consecutive losses and how two slumping D3 baseball teams made history.

Later, Jake and Jordan react to the Boston Red Sox’s new Netflix documentary, “Watching the Clubhouse”. They also go around the league and take a look at the Giants new city uniforms & Cody Bellinger’s chicken wing bravery.

(2:00) - Dodgers & Ohtani continue to deal with injuries

(27:30) - Michael Clair tells us about Yeshiva University’s historic win

(47:00) - Netflix release Boston Red Sox documentary

(58:45) - Around the League

