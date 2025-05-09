When is the 2025 NFL schedule release? Date, rumors and everything you need to know ahead of league reveal

With the 2025 NFL Draft complete, there's just one major announcement left before fans can start dreaming about the start of the season. That would be the 2025 NFL schedule release.

While fans already know which opponents their favorite teams will face next season, they don't know when those games will occur or if their favorite organization will be featured in primetime.

Those questions will be answered soon. The 2025 NFL schedule release is just around the corner, and here's everything fans need to know ahead of the league's official reveal.

When is the 2025 NFL schedule release?

The entire 2025 NFL schedule will be released May 14. NFL teams will share their 2025 regular-season opponents, and various networks — including NFL Network and ESPN — will host primetime shows aimed at breaking down and reacting to the schedule. Television coverage of the event will begin at 8 p.m. ET on both NFL Network and ESPN.

Select games will be announced prior to May 14, however. NBC, FOX and Amazon Prime Video will announce select games on May 12. NBC will make its announcement on the "TODAY Show" on Monday.

All three networks will carry primetime games in 2025. It's unclear how much the schedule each individual network will reveal Monday.

ESPN will reveal some of their games on "Good Morning America" on Tuesday and CBS will do the same on CBS Mornings on Wednesday. Netflix will also release select games Wednesday.

2025 NFL schedule release opponents

While the 2025 NFL schedule isn't out yet, we do know home and away matchups for all 32 teams. The NFL schedule follows a similar format every year, so it's fairly easy to determine opponents once the regular season ends.

If you're looking for a full list of opponents each NFL team will face in 2025, Yahoo Sports has you covered.

If you want to know when those games will occur, you'll need to wait until the full NFL schedule release.

Which teams will play in the 2025 NFL opener?

Since the 2025 NFL schedule isn't out yet, we don't know which two teams will open the 2025 season. We do know one of the teams that will play in that game, though. The Philadelphia Eagles will play in the first regular-season game of 2025.

That shouldn't come as a surprise. The Super Bowl winning team typically plays in the first regular-season game the following season. It's unclear how the Eagles will play in that contest, though taking on the division-rival Dallas Cowboys would draw plenty of interest. The Eagles will also play a home game against the Detroit Lions, which would make for a compelling opening-night game.

2025 NFL international schedule

The full 2025 NFL international schedule isn't out just yet, but fans do know a few of the teams playing overseas this upcoming season.

The NFL is playing three games in London in 2025. The New York Jets, Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars are confirmed to be involved in those games. The Jaguars will once again play at Wembley Stadium, but their opponent is unclear. The Jets and Browns are playing games at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but it's assumed they'll take on other opponents, not play each other.

In addition to the three London games, the NFL will also play games in Brazil, Germany, Ireland and Spain in 2025. The league has already confirmed one team taking part in each of those games.

The Indianapolis Colts are one of the teams playing in Berlin, Germany.

The Miami Dolphins are one of the teams playing in Madrid, Spain.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are one of the teams playing in Dublin, Ireland.

The Los Angeles Chargers are one of the teams playing in Sãn Paulo, Brazil.

How do NFL teams announce their 2025 schedule?

The NFL schedule release has become one of the league's biggest offseason events. While releasing a sports schedule doesn't sound like the most exciting thing on paper, some teams go out of their way to really elevate the experience.

Teams typically celebrate the schedule release by putting out exciting or humorous videos on social media or on the team's website. The Los Angeles Chargers typically have one of the best schedule-release videos each year. Expectations are high for the team to deliver on that front once again in 2025.

2025 NFL schedule release rumors, leaks

Given the black and white nature of the NFL schedule — you either play a team or you don't — there aren't many well-sourced rumors about the 2025 schedule just yet. As Wednesday approaches, leaks will emerge, and some reporters will know team schedules ahead of time. While the official full schedule release is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET, it's likely fans will know their favorite team's full schedule well ahead of the official announcement.