What to make of the ABS challenge system: Is this something we want in MLB in the future?

One of the biggest storylines of MLB spring training so far has been the implementation of the automated ball-strike (ABS) challenge system in big-league spring games.

Throughout Florida and Arizona, big leaguers are getting a taste of the ABS challenge system, which grants teams two challenges per game to ball or strike calls. Only the batter, pitcher and catcher are allowed to challenge calls, and they must do so immediately after a pitch is received. A team retains its challenge indefinitely if successful.

The challenge system, which was tested at the Triple-A level last year, will not be used in the 2025 MLB regular season. But depending on how this spring goes, it could be adopted in the big leagues for 2026 or sometime after that.

Last week brought our first taste of the challenge system in spring training, with the Cubs challenging twice in their first spring game against the Dodgers. What can we make of what we've seen so far? What are the pros and cons of adding this to baseball? Let's discuss.

What was your initial reaction to seeing the ABS challenge system in person?

Shusterman: I had the privilege of being in attendance for the first ABS challenge in a big-league spring training game and was most impressed by the speed at which the system operated. The experience of seeing the call revealed on the scoreboard in less than 20 seconds was a refreshing contrast to the replay reviews we've grown accustomed to on other close calls, which can drag on and ruin the flow of a game. At a time when the league is prioritizing pace of play, it's good to see this potential new element not stray from those goals.

Mintz: The combination of confusion and interest from the crowd was the biggest thing that struck me: a symphony of “huhs” and “oohs” and “ohs.” Obviously, some folks at the first Yankees-Rays spring game of the year weren’t up to date on the system. I was also impressed by just how intuitive the display was on the big board.

Dorsey: Unlike most experimental things, to me, this didn’t feel like a big deal. Which is a positive. If it felt like some sideshow, there would be a lot more think pieces on ABS. The fact that it seems to be pretty simplistic and straightforward is a benefit to all parties involved.

What are your biggest concerns about ABS?

Shusterman: This is less of a concern and more of a possible adjustment that I'd like to see. While I'm mostly in favor of the challenge system in some form, I've already seen some pitches confirmed to be strikes on which a tiny fraction of the ball is touching the zone, and that's deemed enough to rule it a strike.

This feels potentially problematic in how it is technically expanding the zone and could give pitchers an advantage at a time when we should probably be making it easier to hit, not more difficult. To me, it seems like if the technology is good enough to identify pitch location to such an exact degree, a larger portion of the ball should need to be in the electronic zone for it to be called a strike.

Mintz: I’m mostly worried about what it could lead to. I think full robo umps would be a disaster. Given the negative feedback full robo ump testing received in various minor leagues, that seems unlikely right now, but it concerns me nonetheless. I’m also generally less interested in “The Truth” when it comes to sports officiating than I am in “The Emotion.” The idea of a tense playoff game ending via an ABS decision gives me the shivers.

Dorsey: Gray area. We have a tendency to want to overcorrect things, in both society and sports. Because we have begun making changes to get everything correct, sometimes we can go overboard. Robo umps is a phrase that frightens most people in the sport because it doesn't feel like baseball. It might as well be “MLB The Show” at that point. In my mind, the worst-case scenario is that baseball won’t stop tinkering, to the point that the human element of the game is lost completely.

What are some of the benefits you see with ABS?

Shusterman: I understand that the goal of this system is to provide a safety net for particularly poor ball/strike calls in hopes of ensuring the most "fair" zone possible for hitters and pitchers, but I'm also compelled by the entertainment element being introduced to the game. It was clear in Arizona that fans enjoyed the instant feedback on the scoreboard, and I think having the players initiate reviews, rather than the managers or coaches, adds a unique dynamic compared to other forms of replay review in not only baseball but also other sports. I think it would be really fun to find out which pitchers, hitters and catchers have a particular knack for knowing the strike zone — and which ones are a bit overconfident.

Mintz: Players are the ones making the challenges. That’s a rarity in major American sports, in which coaches typically hold that power. Tennis and cricket are really the only big sports that put the onus on players. In baseball, I’m curious which players will be allowed and compelled to issue challenges. Who will be good at it? Who will suck at it? When will it be used? I don’t see much entertainment value in a coach rushing to a dugout phone to have a replay opinion relayed to them. But ABS should give us more insight into players and how they operate, which is good.

Dorsey: The biggest benefit is that the system is both simple and efficient. The challenges don’t take away from the natural flow of the game. From a fan perspective, it’ll be fun to see which players have a firm grasp of the strike zone and which don’t. It’s something we get a sense of from watching games, but with this, we’ll see players’ feel for the strike zone on full display.

Are you in favor of the ABS challenge system being used in MLB in the future?

Shusterman: Yes, but only if it stops there and is not a gateway to full ABS. I believe there is a version of the ABS challenge system that could serve as a valuable support system for umpires calling balls and strikes while adding an intriguing element to the viewing experience of the game.

Mintz: Generally yes, but I think the feedback from big leaguers this spring training will be really telling and will probably influence how I feel about it. I’m less enamored by the entertainment value here and sort of love watching the cat-and-mouse game among umpire, pitcher, catcher and batter. I don’t want to lose the impact of catcher framing, and I’m hopeful the challenge system will provide a decent middle ground.

Dorsey: Yes, because we would have far fewer of the egregious ball and strike calls throughout the season that drive everyone wild. But I actually believe we’re going to see umpires improve their strike zones as time goes on. The fact that the system doesn’t mess with the natural game flow is the biggest win. If this felt like a challenge in the NFL or even the new system in MLB, it would be a distraction.