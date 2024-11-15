What to expect from the Cubs, Red Sox, Orioles, and more this offseason with Jeff Passan | Baseball Bar-B-Cast

Subscribe to Baseball Bar-B-Cast

While there has been a lot of chatter this offseason about the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, and New York Mets, there are also a few teams flying under the radar who might be due to make some noise prior to the 2025 season kicking off. It’s time to dive into the other teams that should be on baseball fans' radars this hot stove season.

Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman pick out which teams intrigue them the most following their 2024 campaigns, including the Chicago Cubs and their notable lack of star power, whether the St. Louis Cardinals are setting themselves up for a season of retooling, why it’s time for the Washington Nationals to make a big splash and if the Texas Rangers will bounce back following their uninspiring title defense.

Later on this episode of the Baseball Bar-B-Cast, the guys are joined by ESPN MLB Insider Jeff Passan as he dives into which teams interest him this offseason, like how serious the Boston Red Sox might be about pursuing free-agent Juan Soto, why the Baltimore Orioles might opt for short-term contract players and if the Detroit Tigers will bring in a top-line starting pitcher to join their rotation. The guys close out the episode by making their picks for The Good, The Bad & The Uggla.

(1:28) – The Opener: Who intrigues us this offseason?

(6:26) – Chicago Cubs

(11:00) – St. Louis Cardinals

(16:40) – Texas Rangers

(25:06) – Jeff Passan joins the show!

(28:09) – Who intrigues Jeff this offseason?

(34:34) – Orioles’ first offseason with new ownership

(38:47) – Red Sox poised to make moves?

(45:16) – Jeff’s usage of “BREAKING NEWS”

(56:56) – The Good, The Bad & The Uggla

