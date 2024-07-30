Western wildfires latest: Firefighters battling three major blazes, two in California

LOS ANGELES — As the Park Fire in Northern California became the fifth largest wildfire in state history on Tuesday, firefighters were dealt a new challenge when another blaze erupted in Southern California and quickly blew up into a major conflagration, prompting mass evacuations, officials said.

At the same time, Colorado firefighters attacked the Alexander Mountain Fire that ignited Monday near the Roosevelt National Forest in Larimer County north of Boulder and quickly spread to more than 1,800 acres as more than 20 different state agencies, including 12 local fire companies, raced to battle the out-of-control flames.

The Nixon Fire

California firefighters were confronting 15 active blazes on Tuesday, including three that started on Monday. Among the biggest new fires is the Nixon Fire that ignited around 12:30 p.m. local time Monday off Richard Nixon Boulevard in Riverside County, northeast of the town of Aguanga, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire).

As of Tuesday morning, the Nixon Fire had grown to 3,750 acres and was 0% contained, according to Cal Fire.

Several structures in the fire zone were damaged, but it was unclear if they were homes. More than 1,100 structures were being threatened by the fire, according to Cal Fire.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office issued mandatory evacuation orders for residents in the area.

At least 255 fire personnel, including 44 fire engine crews, two helicopter crews and numerous firefighting air tankers, were battling the fire on Tuesday.

The Park Fire

As of Tuesday morning, the Park Fire, which was deliberately started on Wednesday and spread through Butte, Plumas, Shasta and Tehama counties in Northern California, had grown to 383,619 acres -- which sent it leapfrogging over the 2020 Creek Fire, which tore through Central California's Sierra National Forest, to become the fifth largest wildfire in state history, officials said.

The Park Fire has destroyed 192 structures, including homes and commercial property, and damaged another 19 structures in a path of destruction that started in Bidwell Park near the city of Chico and spread about 90 miles north to the Lassen National Forest, according to Cal Fire.

The monster blaze, encompassing nearly 600 square miles, was 14% contained on Tuesday morning, up from 12% on Monday, according to Cal Fire.

As more than 5,300 firefighters fought the Park Fire from the air and ground on Monday evening, Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea issued a dire warning to residents defying mandatory evacuation orders.

"If the fire blows over, I can't make any promise or guarantee that we can get up there to save your life," Honea said during a news conference.

Meanwhile, the suspect arrested on suspicion of starting the Park Fire was formally arraigned on Monday. Ronnie Dean Stout II, 42, of Chico, was charged with felony arson with an enhancement of special circumstances due to prior convictions. His arraignment was continued to Thursday, when he is expected to enter a plea. Stout was ordered to be held without bail.

Stout was allegedly spotted just before 3 p.m. PT on Wednesday pushing a burning car down a gully called "Alligator Hole" in Bidwell Park, near Chico, sparking the Park Fire, prosecutors said.

Weather conditions in the Chico area will be heating up in the coming days. The high temperatures will reach the lower 90s on Tuesday, but on Wednesday, temperatures are forecast to climb into the upper 90s and reach triple digits by Thursday and into the weekend.

The Alexander Mountain Fire in Colorado

Colorado firefighters were trying to get the upper hand on the Alexander Mountain Fire, which was first reported around 10:30 a.m. local time on Monday, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office. The fire burning in a remote mountainous area near Roosevelt National Park grew to 1,820 acres by Tuesday afternoon and was 0% contained, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office ordered residents in the Alexander Mountain and Palisade Mountain areas to "evacuate immediately" as local fire crews and firefighting aircraft raced to battle the blaze.

“We are thankful for the incredible support and partnership from the community and partner agencies," Larimer County Sheriff John Feyen said of the multiple fire departments that responded to the fire. "The Larimer County community rallied in support of us today -- listening to the evacuation orders, and pulling together in our time of need."

Smoke spreading across the Northwest

The fires in the West are spreading smoke across the Northwest.

By Wednesday afternoon, the smoke is expected to remain heavy in the Northern California region, but farther east, it will be pushed south. Medium to heavy smoke is possible from Salt Lake City to Denver on Wednesday afternoon, while places farther north that have been under heavy smoke for days will finally get a break as they get rainfall and cooler temperatures.

Air quality alerts were issued for Boise, Idaho, and Denver due to the smoky conditions, officials said.

Red flag warnings signaling elevated fire danger were issued for at least Idaho, Wyoming, Utah and Colorado.

