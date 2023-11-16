Wembanyama vs. Holmgren & Draymond vs. Gobert | Good Word with Goodwill

Subscribe to Ball Don't Lie

Vincent Goodwill talks about the matchup between Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren before discussing Draymond Green putting Rudy Gobert in a headlock.

In this solo episode of the Good Word with Goodwill podcast, Vincent Goodwill talks about what he saw while at the first matchup between star rookie centers Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren in Oklahoma City. Most enticing is the potential rivalry of these two very talented young players that also seem to genuinely dislike each other.

Later, Vince talks about Draymond Green putting Rudy Gobert in a headlock in the first few minutes of the game between the Warriors and Timberwolves, and what type of suspension he could be facing from the NBA.

