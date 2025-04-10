Weezer bassist's wife shot by LAPD and charged with attempted murder: How the bizarre incident unfolded

Jillian Shriner, an author and the wife of Weezer bassist Scott Shriner, was shot by police in Los Angeles on Tuesday while officers were searching for a suspect in an unrelated hit-and-run, authorities say. She later was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the bizarre incident began on Tuesday afternoon in East Los Angeles, where the California Highway Patrol requested backup in locating three misdemeanor hit-and-run suspects who fled into a residential neighborhood near the freeway. Officers responded to the backyard of a residence where one of the suspects was seen running.

"As the officers were in the rear yard of that residence, they observed a female, later identified as 51-year-old Jillian Shriner, in the yard of a neighboring residence armed with a handgun," the LAPD said in a news release . "The officers ordered Shriner to drop the handgun numerous times; however, she refused. Shriner then pointed the handgun at the officers, and an Officer-Involved Shooting occurred."

Shriner was “struck by gunfire and fled into her residence,” according to the release.

A 9-millimeter handgun was recovered from Shriner’s home. No officers or other community members were injured during this incident, police said.

Shriner was transported by paramedics to a local hospital, where she was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. She was later booked in absentia for attempted murder.

According to the L.A. County Sheriff's Department , Shriner was released Wednesday after posting a $1 million bond. She is due to appear in Los Angeles Superior Court on April 30.

One of the male suspects connected with the hit-and-run was detained by the California Highway Patrol, cited and released, police said. The other two suspects were not located.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, police said.

Aerial video footage of the scene captured by KTLA showed two women were seen walking out of a home with their hands up. One of the women, believed to be Shriner, is later seen lying face down before both were seen being taken into custody. According to KTLA, the other woman is believed to be the Shriners' babysitter.

Jillian and Scott Shriner have been married since 2005.