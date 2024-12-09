Week 14 recap: Rams beat Bills in instant classic, Falcons' panic, Chiefs win west | Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Subscribe to Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Week 14's Sunday slate is in the books and there were performances and injuries that will have long term fantasy implications. Andy Behrens joins Matt Harmon to breakdown all the action and place the games in three categories: Games we care about the most, games we sort of care about and games that could have been an email.

Harmon begins the show, like he always does, by sharing one thing he cares and doesn't care about from SNF's clash between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs. Harmon and Behrens then recap a wild early game slate and provide instant fantasy analysis for the holiday games as well:

(1:30) - Matt's solo SNF monologue: Chargers-Chiefs

(11:45) - Matt and Andy's games they really care about: BUF@LAR, CAR@PHI, ATL@MIN

(43:00) - Matt and Andy's games they sort of care about: SEA@AZ, PIT@CLE, MIA@NYJ, CHI@SF

(1:05:10) - Matt and Andy's games that could have been an email: LV@TB, JAX@TEN, NO@NYG

