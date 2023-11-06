Week 10 overreaction: Oklahoma State wins Bedlam, Alabama rolls over LSU & Connor Stalions is out at Michigan

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde react to this weekend’s biggest football games as well as the biggest story in college football: what to do with Michigan in the case of their ever-evolving sign-stealing scandal.

Michigan analyst Connor Stallions was fired by the school this past week, leaving many questions unanswered the cheating saga. The guys give their thoughts on what Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti should do, as well as what he is allowed to do in this situation. The rest of the Big Ten wants the hammer dropped on Michigan, but the program happens to be the conference’s best chance at a National Championship this year.

Alabama hosted LSU this Saturday and appeared to have adopted a new offensive scheme. Quarterback Jalen Milroe had a great game and helped lay the foundation for a Georgia vs. Alabama SEC championship matchup in a few weeks. The guys also reflect on the impact of this season on LSU and their fanbase as we are reaching the end of Brian Kelly’s second season with the program.

The Pac-12’s biggest matchup of the week did not disappoint as Washington and USC dueled until the very end, resulting in a Washington victory and the dismissal of USC defensive coordinator Alex Grinch on Sunday. USC star quarterback Caleb Williams was seen emotional after the game with his family, which sparks a very interesting point from Dan as to why he didn’t sit out the season.

The final Bedlam matchup was a good one as Oklahoma State came out victorious over Oklahoma. The guys see this as a fitting end to the rivalry, with Oklahoma leaving the Big 12 for the SEC next season. This result also leaves Texas as the only remaining Big 12 team to have a shot at CFP contention this season.

Notre Dame received their third loss of the season to Clemson and a very fired up Dabo Swinney. The Fighting Irish continue to produce unpredictable games and seasons under Marcus Freeman.

To close out the podcast, the guys give out their Small Sample Heisman awards & as always, Say Something Nice.

1:00 - Connor Stalions fired at Michigan

27:10 - Alabama takes down LSU

36:14 - Alex Grinch fired by USC after Washington loss

43:48 - Oklahoma State takes the last Bedlam game vs. Oklahoma

47:30 - Notre Dame gets their third loss after losing to Clemson

50:00 - An Iowa professor left an interesting obituary

53:20 - Small Sample Heisman

57:31 - Say Something Nice

