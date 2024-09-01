Week 1 Reactions: Cam Ward is a Heisman candidate, Big Ten is deep & Florida is cooked | College Football Power Hour

Subscribe to the College Football Power Hour

Week 1 of the 2024 college football season is (mostly) in the books and things are looking great for Georgia, Notre Dame and Miami, while the season is already off to a rocky start for Clemson & Florida.

Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz & Adam Breneman kick off this Week 1 edition of the College Football Power Hour with reactions to all the big games from Saturday. Notre Dame and Riley Leonard had a big win on the road in College Station over the Texas A&M Aggies. Clemson got boat raced by yet another elite Kirby Smart Georgia Bulldogs team. Meanwhile in Gainesville, Cam Ward and the Miami Hurricanes made Billy Napier's Gators squad look lifeless in what looks to be a long season for Florida.

The squad also shares their stock report with a stock up on Penn State, a surprising stock down on an Iowa team that put up 40 points on Illinois State and praise for Vanderbilt after a rare statement win.

(0:30) - Notre Dame gets the early road win at Texas A&M

(9:05) - Clemson blown out by Georgia, Dabo Swinney needs to adapt

(17:00) - Florida loses to Miami, it's going to be a long season for Gator fans

(24:45) - What we learned in Week 1: Big Ten is the deepest, best conference

(28:05) - We need to relax about close games in the first half

(32:35) - Cam Ward is going to be a top Heisman candidate

(37:30) - Stock Up: Penn State

(40:50) - Stock Down: Iowa

(45:50) - Stock Down: The ACC

(47:50) - Stock Up: The transfer portal

(52:00) - Stock Up: Vanderbilt preseason over bettors

