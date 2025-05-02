Warrant issued for man accused of impersonating nurse, working with disabled patients

HOUSTON — Police in Houston are searching for a man who was been charged with allegedly impersonating a nurse and treating disabled people while working for two nursing agencies.

Dazael Gloria, 33, is charged with practicing nursing with a fraudulent license, according to court records.

Houston Police allege Gloria practiced nursing without a license at least three separate times in October 2024, according to a criminal complaint.

He is also accused of presenting himself as a licensed nurse in Harris County, Texas, from August 2022 to October 2023, according to court records.

The suspect is accused of using the identity of a relative to unlawfully gain employment for two separate nursing agencies in Harris County, according to court records.

Police were informed of these incidents by an investigator and the Texas Board of Nursing. The investigator showed police documents that show Gloria's nursing license was terminated and voluntarily surrendered on Feb. 14, 2020, according to court records.

Gloria allegedly applied for a job online, submitting the necessary documents and certifications under the relative's name and attended a required employee orientation. Assignments are disseminated after the orientation, according to court records.

Part of Gloria's responsibilities included providing life-sustaining care for a disabled adult who suffers from physical and mental disabilities. The patient is "non-verbal and wheelchair-bound" and care for him necessitates being "fed, assisted with oxygen apparatus, bathed, and maintained in cleanliness," according to court records.

While on a shift with the patient, the nurse arriving to relieve Gloria discovered the patient unattended and informed staff. When a staff member asked Gloria where he was, he allegedly said he had been assaulted while taking out the trash for the patient's apartment and "feared returning," according to court records.

An investigator showed staff photos of the licensed relative and a separate photo of Gloria and staff identified Gloria as the person using the nursing license for employment, according to court records.

After the defendant left that nursing agency, he began working for another nursing agency, again using the relative's name, police say. During his employment at the second agency, Gloria allegedly provided care including "checking vital signs, administration of medicine, and any other emergency tasks regulated to license nurses," according to court records.

Gloria allegedly provided care to disabled patients including a five-year-old and a 27-year-old during his time at the second agency, according to court records.

Court records do not indicate the relative knew of Gloria's use of their identity.

