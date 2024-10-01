National

Violent crime down 10.3% in first months of 2024: FBI data

By Kiara Alfonseca, ABC News
NEW YORK — Violent crime decreased by 10.3% in the first six months of 2024, according to newly released preliminary FBI data.

From January to June 2024, the Quarterly Uniform Crime Report found that:

  • Murder decreased by 22.7%.
  • Rape decreased by 17.7%.
  • Robbery decreased by 13.6%.
  • Aggravated assault decreased by 8.1%.
  • Property crime decreased by 13.1%.

The preliminary data is based on voluntary submissions from 14,809 of 19,311 law enforcement agencies in the country.

The Midwest saw the largest percentage drop by region, with a 12% drop in violent crime.

Violent crime in 2024, a top issue for voters in the upcoming presidential election, is continuing its downward trend from 2023.

Data released by the FBI last month found that violent crime was down 3% from 2022 to 2023, with murders down 11.6%.

The drop in murders represents the "largest drop" since the agency has been collecting data, an FBI official said of the 2022 to 2023 trend in a call with reporters.

In that period, the report noted that rape decreased by 9.4%, aggravated assault decreased by 2.8%, and robbery decreased by 0.3%.

ABC News' Jack Date and Luke Barr contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

