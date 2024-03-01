National

Vikings inform RB Alexander Mattison they're releasing him after underwhelming season as starter, per report

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports
By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports

The Minnesota Vikings will likely have a new starting running back for the third time in three years.

The team informed Alexander Mattison on Thursday they will release him after a single season as their starting running back, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

This article will be updated with more information.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!