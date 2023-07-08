Victor Wembanyama's debut at NBA Summer League: Spurs rookie tallies 9 points, 8 rebounds, 5 blocks

The day many NBA fans have been waiting for came Friday when heralded No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick Victor Wembanyama played in his first NBA game during the opening night of Las Vegas Summer League. Wembanyama's San Antonio Spurs beat No. 2 pick Brandon Miller and the Charlotte Hornets 76-68 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

Wembanyama tallied nine points, eight rebounds and five blocks in 27 minutes Friday. He shot 2-of-13 from the field and 1-of-6 from 3-point range. He also had three assists.

The Spurs and Wembanyama next play Sunday against the Blazers and No. 3 overall pick Scoot Henderson, who suffered a shoulder injury in his Summer League debut Friday. The extent of the injury is unknown. How much Wembanyama plays during Summer League is still to be determined, but fans will likely be watching his every move in Las Vegas.

Recap of Victor Wembanyama's NBA Summer League debut