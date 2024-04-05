Soccer fans, it's time for the ninth annual SheBelieves Cup. After winning the Concacaf W Gold Cup last month, the USWNT is back for another opportunity to grab a title ahead of the 2024 Olympics. The USWNT will face off against Japan in the semifinals match this Saturday, kicking off at 12:30 p.m. ET. For the first time in the tournament's history, the 2024 invitational will feature the same exact team lineup as last year: USWNT, Japan, Canada and Brazil. This year's competition will also see a new format, with the usual six-game schedule cut down to just four. Headed into the SheBelieves Cup, the USWNT will be looking to win its fifth consecutive trophy. Are you ready to watch? Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the 2024 SheBelieves Cup, starting with the USWNT vs. Japan.

How to watch the 2024 SheBelieves Cup: USWNT vs. Japan

Date: Apr. 6

Time: 12:30 p.m.

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

TV channel: TNT, TruTV, Telemundo, Universo

Streaming: Max, Peacock

When is the 2024 SheBelieves Cup?

This four-game tournament will play out from Saturday, Apr. 6 through Tuesday, Apr. 9. The action kicks off this weekend with the semifinal match between the USWNT and Japan at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Who is playing in the 2024 SheBelieves Cup?

The USA-hosted tournament will, of course, see the USWNT participating, with Japan, Brazil and Canada returning again for a repeat of the 2023 lineup.

What channel is the USWNT vs. Japan game on?

The USWNT vs. Japan game will air live on TNT and TruTV, plus stream live on HBO’s Max. Spanish-language coverage of the match will air on Telemundo, Universo and stream on Peacock.

How to watch USWNT vs. Japan without cable:

2024 SheBelieves Cup schedule:

Saturday, Apr. 6

USWNT vs. Japan semifinal: 12:30 p.m. ET (TNT, truTV, Max, Telemundo, Universo, Peacock)

Canada vs. Brazil semifinal: 3:30 p.m. ET (Peacock, Universo, Max)

Tuesday, Apr. 9

Third-place game: time TBD (TBS, Peacock, Universo, Max)

Final: time TBD (TBS, Peacock, Universo, Max)

USWNT SheBelieves Cup roster:

Goalkeepers: Jane Campbell (Houston Dash), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

Defenders: Abby Dahlkemper (San Diego Wave), Crystal Dunn (NJ/NY Gotham), Tierna Davidson (NY/NJ Gotham), Emily Fox (Arsenal), Eva Gaetino (Paris Saint-Germain), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave), Casey Krueger (Washington Spirit), Jenna Nighswonger (NY/NJ Gotham)

Midfielders: Korbin Albert (Paris Saint-Germain), Sam Coffey (Portland Thorns), Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyon), Olivia Moultrie (Portland Thorns), Emily Sonnett (NJ/NY Gotham), Lily Yohannes (AFC Ajax)

Forwards: Catarina Macario (Chelsea), Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit), Jaedyn Shaw (San Diego Wave), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns), Mallory Swanson (Chicago Red Stars)