USWNT star Mallory Swanson, Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson announce pregnancy

It turns out that Mallory Swanson had a great reason for missing the start of the Chicago Stars’ regular season.

Swanson and her husband, Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson, announced on social media on Wednesday afternoon that they are now expecting their first child.

Swanson had been away from the Stars all season due to what they called personal reasons. She last played in a competitive game in November, when the Red Stars were knocked out of the playoffs. Swanson did not play with the United States Women’s National Team in the SheBelieves Cup camps last winter, either. She likely will miss the rest of the season.

The team holds just a 1-1-5 record and sits in 14th in the NWSL standings heading into Saturday’s matchup with the Washington Spirit. Swanson shined with the USWNT last year, too. She scored a game-winning goal in the team’s gold medal match against Brazil in the Pairs Olympics, which was her 100th match with the national team.

Mallory and Dansby have been together since 2017, and they got married in 2022, shortly after his final season with the Atlanta Braves. The two-time All-Star is currently in his third season with the Cubs this summer. He holds a .236 batting average with seven home runs and 20 RBI so far this season. The Cubs sit at 22-16 and lead the NL Central heading into Wednesdays’ matchup with the New York Mets.