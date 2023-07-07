National

USWNT names co-captains for 2023 Women's World Cup

By Henry Bushnell, Yahoo Sports

Alex Morgan, left, and Lindsey Horan speak to reporters during the 2023 Women's World Cup media day for the United States Women's National Team in Carson, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Alex Morgan and Lindsey Horan will co-captain the U.S. women's national team at the 2023 World Cup, and formally step into the leadership void created by an injury to Becky Sauerbrunn.

Sauerbrunn had been the team's captain and revered leader for multiple years, but a foot injury kept her off the World Cup roster, and left her and teammates heartbroken.

In her absence, Morgan, a 34-year-old forward, and Horan, a 29-year-old midfielder, will share Sauerbrunn's duties. When they're both on the field, Horan will wear the armband, U.S. Soccer said in a Friday announcement.

This story will be updated shortly.

