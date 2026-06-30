USPS letter carrier murdered while on route in North Carolina, authorities say

(WILKES COUNTY, N.C.) -- A United States Postal Service letter carrier was murdered while delivering mail on her rural North Carolina route, authorities said.

Brandi Reynolds, a 35-year-old mother of two, was shot and found dead by responding authorities in Wilkes County, according to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. The incident occurred Friday afternoon, while she was on her route, according to the United States Postal Inspection Service.

William Craig Durham, 56, was subsequently arrested in connection with the deadly shooting and has been charged with first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping, court records show.

The charges allege that Durham restrained and kidnapped Reynolds "for the purpose of terrorizing" her and "did of malice aforethought kill and murder" her, according to a court filing. Authorities have not released any further information, including an alleged motive and any connection between the victim and suspect.

Durham is being held without bond following his initial court appearance on Monday, online records show.

The judge noted that Durham has a "significant criminal record," a court filing shows. His prior convictions include second-degree kidnapping and possession of a firearm by a felon, according to court filings.

Durham's attorney had no comment when contacted by ABC News.

The homicide investigation is being conducted jointly by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the Wilkes County Sheriff's Office.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service said no additional information on the case is being released at this time amid the ongoing investigation.

"Our heartfelt sympathies go out to her family and co-workers," the U.S. Postal Inspection Service said in a statement.

Reynolds was remembered as a friendly and dependable presence in the community.

"Outgoing, friendly, usually never missed a beat. We could count on her," Julie Smith, who received mail from Reynolds along her route, told ABC Greensboro affiliate WXLV. "I think if you ask anybody in the community, they would probably tell you the same thing."

"My heart broke for her family and for her children," she said.

Reynolds is survived by two daughters, who were "her whole world," her obituary noted.

Tragedy previously struck the family last year, when her husband, Brent Andrew Reynolds, died in a car crash in December 2025.

His obituary remembered him as a "loving and devoted husband, father, son, and brother," and called Brandi his "soulmate" and their two girls the "light of his life."

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