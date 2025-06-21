National

Officials: 3 people are dead after severe weather swept through a rural town in North Dakota.

ENDERLIN, N.D. — (AP) — Officials say three people are dead after severe weather swept through a rural town in North Dakota.

Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner said at a press conference Saturday that two men and a woman were killed at two separate locations in the town of Enderlin late Friday.

Enderlin is a town about 57 miles (92 kilometers) southwest of Fargo.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!