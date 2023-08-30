US Open 2023: Venus Williams falls in 1st round to qualifier Greet Minnen

Venus Williams bowed out in the first round of her 24th appearance at the US Open on Tuesday, furthering speculation over whether it's time for one of the greatest tennis players ever to retire.

The seven-time Grand Slam singles champion lost 6-1, 6-1 to German qualifier Greet Minnen in front of a supportive crowd at New York City's Arthur Ashe Stadium. Cheers erupted every time Williams grabbed a point, but that didn't negate the fact they were watching a 43-year-old was facing a 26-year-old.

Minnen, in fact, was born three years after Williams turned pro and the same year Williams reached her first Grand Slam final, a loss to Martina Hingis at the same Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Williams began the match on a rough note, ceding triple-break point to Minnen and later double-faulting to fall behind two breaks. It wasn't a total blowout at the start — Williams reached deuce in three of the first four games — but Williams still looked a step behind the form that put her in a Grand Slam final as recently as 2017, when she made it to the Australian Open and Wimbledon finals.

Those matches now feel like the distant past, with Williams having not won a Grand Slam match since Wimbledon in 2021, where she lost in the second round, and having not won a US Open match since 2019. There was little reason to expect a reversal by the time Minnen broke her a third time to win the first set, as the ESPN broadcast noted Williams hadn't won a match after losing the first set in four years.

Even so, the second set was lopsided to the point of discomfort. Williams won five points total in the first five games.

Williams only reached the US Open as a wild-card, having struggled with injuries and on the court all year. She withdrew from a Cleveland event the previous week due to a knee injury and missed five months earlier this year with a leg injury.

Minnen will advance to the second round for the second time at the US Open and third time at a Grand Slam overall. She reached the third round at the Billie Jean King Tennis Center in 2021.