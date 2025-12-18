National

US launches new strike on alleged drug boat, bringing total death toll to 99

By David Brennan and Chris Boccia, ABC News
By David Brennan and Chris Boccia, ABC News

LONDON -- U.S. Southern Command announced on Wednesday that American forces struck another alleged drug vessel in the Eastern Pacific, killing four people the command described as "narco-terrorists."

Wednesday's strike was the 26th since such operations began on Sept. 2. The total death toll as reported by the Pentagon now stands at 99 people.

SOUTHCOM said the "lethal kinetic strike" was launched at the direction of Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and Joint Task Force Southern Spear.

"Intelligence confirmed that the vessel was transiting along a known narco-trafficking route in the Eastern Pacific and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations," the statement added. "A total of four male narco-terrorists were killed, and no U.S. military forces were harmed."

A video posted alongside the statement showed a vessel in motion before it was hit by an explosion. The video then cut to show a stationary vessel on fire.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!