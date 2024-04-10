UPS worker shot dead in targeted attack while leaving work, police say

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Police in Birmingham, Alabama, are searching for the gunman who shot and killed a UPS worker in a targeted attack, authorities said.

The shooting unfolded at about 6:05 p.m. Tuesday as UPS driver Anthony Lamar Love Jr. walked to his car at a Birmingham UPS facility after his shift ended, Birmingham police Sgt. Laquitta Wade said.

Love was confronted by a gunman who fired about 10 shots and then fled the scene, Wade said.

No one is in custody, Wade said.

