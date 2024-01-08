National

United finds loose bolts on 737 Max 9 planes in wake of Alaska Airlines door plug incident

By Sam Sweeney, ABC News

Alaska Airlines' Flight Cancellations Continue In Wake Of Boeing 737 Max 9 Midair Door Plug Blowout Mario Tama/Getty Images (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — United Airlines said Monday that it has found loose bolts during inspections of its 737 Max 9 fleet in the wake of a door plug getting blown out of an Alaska Airlines plane over the weekend.

United won't say how many planes had loose bolts.

"Since we began preliminary inspections on Saturday, we have found instances that appear to relate to installation issues in the door plug -- for example, bolts that needed additional tightening," United said in a statement. "These findings will be remedied by our Tech Ops team to safely return the aircraft to service."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

