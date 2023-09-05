National

United Airlines resumes flights following nationwide ground stop

By Emily Shapiro and Sam Sweeney, ABC News

NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- United Airlines flights resumed Tuesday afternoon following a brief nationwide ground stop due to a computer issue, the airline said.

United said in a statement that "a software update caused a widespread slowdown in United's technology systems."

The issue prompted planes on the ground to be held while flights in the air continued on their routes as planned, the airline said.

About one hour later, United said the issue was resolved and the ground stop was lifted.

The ground stop delayed 211 flights nationwide.

"Our teams are working to get customers to their destinations as soon as possible," United said.

