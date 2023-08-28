National

UNC-Chapel Hill ends lockdown over reports of 'armed and dangerous' person

By Ivan Pereira, ABC News

Emergency lights on a us police car Oliver Helbig/Getty Images (Oliver Helbig/Getty Images)

By Ivan Pereira, ABC News

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The University of North Carolina was under lockdown after police received reports of an "armed and dangerous" person on or near the Chapel Hill campus Monday afternoon.

Several police officers were on the scene and going through the campus throughout the afternoon. The alert went out around 1 p.m.

Around 4:14 p.m., police gave the all-clear and ended the lockdown.

The school's police released a photo of the person they were looking for but didn't immediately identify him.

Classes and events were canceled for the rest of the day due to the emergency, the school said.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper released a statement, saying that he has pledged state resources to help find the person of interest.

"This is a tragic way to start a new semester and the state will provide any assistance necessary to support the UNC community," Cooper said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

The Latest Headlines
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!