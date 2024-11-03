ULM assistant coach Cameron Blankenship goes ballistic on sideline, needs to be pulled away from player

The most heated sideline in college football on Saturday came via just one man.

A coach who appears to be Louisiana-Monroe offensive line coach Cameron Blankenship was seen going berserk on one of his players, offensive lineman Drew Hutchinson, during a 28-23 loss to Marshall.

It's unclear what specifically set him off, but Blankenship jumped in anger, attempted to spike his headset and followed Hutchinson to the bench area, where he shoved the redshirt sophomore. Blankenship only stopped after another player stepped in and pushed him away.

Monroe ran the ball just fine against Marshall, averaging 6.8 yards per carry by non-quarterbacks, but three sacks, three three-and-outs and an interception kept them down just enough to lose to the Thunder Herd despite outgaining them overall.

The matter of Blankenship didn't come up in ULM's edited video of head coach Bryant Vincent's postgame news conference, though the program signaled it was feeling some criticism by limiting replies to its tweet of the final score. They haven't done that in otherlosses.

Per the ULM website, Blankenship is in his first season as the Warhawks' offensive line coach and has worked the same job with New Mexico and UAB. Hutchinson is in his first year seeing game action after redshirting in 2022 and seeing no playing time as a freshman last year.