UFC's Derrick Lewis arrested for reckless driving days before scheduled Fight Night main event

UFC fighter Derrick Lewis was arrested in Houston this month on a charge of reckless driving, according to Harris County court records.

The arrest came to light four days before the heavyweight is scheduled to headline a UFC Fight Night card in São Paulo, Brazil, when Fox 26 Houston reported authorities had alleged Lewis was driving a red Lamborghini at 136 mph in a 50 mph zone. He allegedly made unsafe lane changes and swerved in and out of lines, with school buses reportedly on the road at the time.

Lewis, 38, was charged with a misdemeanor and faces up to 30 days in jail and/or a fine of up to $200 if convicted. He was released on a $100 recognizance bond.

The arrest reportedly didn't prevent Lewis from traveling to Brazil, as ESPN reports he is in the country and already partaking in fight activities. Lewis is a fill-in for Curtis Blaydes, who was initially supposed to face rising star Jailton Almeida, but Blaydes withdrew for unknown reasons earlier this month, opening the door for Lewis as a replacement.

Lewis recently signed a new eight-fight deal with the UFC, not long after one of the best nights of his career. The veteran bounced back from a three-fight losing streak with a flying knee-sparked TKO of Marcos Rogério de Lima and then gave one of the most entertaining post-fight interviews of the year.

DERRICK LEWIS CAME FLYING IN 😳#UFC291 LIVE on ESPN+ PPV pic.twitter.com/XLXJXYvK8r — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 30, 2023

Lewis has long sat around the top of the heavyweight division, but he was given a big-time challenge with the Almeida bout.

The Brazilian is undefeated in five UFC fights since signing with the promotion, with four first-round finishes. He most recently defeated Jairzinho Rozenstruik with a rear-naked choke submission in May.