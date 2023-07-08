National

UFC 290: Jesus Santos Aguilar kicks off event with one-punch knockout

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports

UFC 290: Ross v Aguilar LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 08: Jesus Aguilar of Mexico reacts to his win in a flyweight fight during the UFC 290 event at T-Mobile Arena on July 08, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports

Jesus Santos Aguilar opened UFC 290 by setting the bar high, and Shannon Ross very low.

The flyweight delivered a brutal one-punch knockout 17 seconds into his early prelim fight, the second-fastest KO in UFC flyweight history.

There's really no way to dress up the fight. Ross threw out a half-hearted kick to the body, then Aguilar responded with a left jab, then connected on a hard right that put his Australian opponent out cold. Aguilar did his best to let Ross know it before running off to celebrate.

The win improves Aguilar's record to 9-2 and puts him in contention for knockout of the year. He was coming off a submission loss to Tatsuro Taira in February, and most definitely bounced back Saturday.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

The Latest Headlines
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!