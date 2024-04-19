UConn freshman guard Stephon Castle declares for 2024 NBA draft

UConn freshman Stephon Castle has declared for the 2024 NBA Draft.

Castle's decision makes him the second "one-and-done" player in program history after Andre Drummond went ninth overall in the 2012.

The 19-year-old Castle, a 6-foot-6 guard from Covington, Ga., averaged 11.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3 assists per game for the Huskies during the 2023-24 season. He turned up his game when it mattered most scoring 21 points in their Final Four win over Alabama and then 15 more as they claimed a second consecutive national title by beating Purdue.

Castle, a five-star recruit and McDonald's All-American, was the Big East's Freshman of the Year.

That is now three members of the 2023-24 Huskies who have declared for the NBA Draft. Center Donovan Clingan and forward Alex Karaban have both announced their intentions to leave. In Karaban's case, he is maintaining his college eligibility.