Two men, four children hospitalized after Illinois shooting

PEORIA, Ill. — Six people have been hospitalized and two are currently in critical condition after a shooting on the south side of Peoria, Illinois, on Wednesday night, according to the Peoria Police Department.

Officers responded to the scene at about 9 p.m. Wednesday evening after two shot spotter alerts indicated almost 30 shots fired on W. Marquette Avenue in Peoria.

At the scene, authorities found multiple people injured, with most sustaining gunshot wounds. According to the Peoria Police Department, five people were shot, and one person had a laceration wound. All were transported to a local hospital.

Two of the victims, an adult male and juvenile male, are currently listed in critical condition according to police. The other three other victims -- a man and three other children, all male -- sustained non-life-threatening injuries. No other information on the victims has been provided at this time.

ABC News' Peoria affiliate WHOI-TV has reported that Wednesday's mass shooting comes during a time of high tensions following four shootings in four days, leaving two people dead and a 17-year-old charged with one of the killings.

No information on a suspect was provided by the police and the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

