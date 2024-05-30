Trump trial live updates: Jury to begin second day of deliberations

NEW YORK — Former President Donald Trump is on trial in New York City, where he is facing felony charges related to a 2016 hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. It marks the first time in history that a former U.S. president has been tried on criminal charges.

Trump last April pleaded not guilty to a 34-count indictment charging him with falsifying business records in connection with a hush money payment his then-attorney Michael Cohen made to Daniels in order to boost his electoral prospects in the 2016 presidential election.

Here's how the news is developing:

May 30, 7:18 AM

Jury to begin second day of deliberations

The jury in Donald Trump's criminal trial will return to court this morning for their second day of deliberations in the historic case.

After receiving instructions on the law from the judge yesterday morning, the jurors deliberated the case for four and a half hours and sent back two notes, asking to listen to testimony from two key witnesses in the case and to rehear the judge's instructions on the law.

The jury requested to rehear former National Enquirer David Pecker's testimony about a June 2016 phone call with Trump regarding the tabloid's response to a potential story about former Playboy model Karen McDougal's alleged year-long affair with Trump --- which he has denied --- as well as Pecker's decision about allocating the rights to her story.

Jurors also requested to hear both Pecker and Michael Cohen's testimony about the August 2015 Trump Tower meeting where the plan to catch and kill negative stories originated.

Judge Juan Merchan estimated that the entire readback will take approximately 35 minutes, and he also asked the jury to clarify this morning which portion of the instruction they would like read back.

