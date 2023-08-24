Trump to surrender in Georgia on election fraud charges: Live updates

Former President Donald Trump is expected to turn himself in to authorities Thursday night at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, where he will be booked on charges stemming from his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.

Security was visibly heightened ahead of the former president's expected appearance at the notorious facility known as Rice Street Jail. The Federal Aviation Administration said it would be restricting flights over the jail while Trump is there.

Last week, Trump and 18 of his allies were indicted by a grand jury on racketeering charges for allegedly orchestrating a "criminal enterprise" to subvert his loss in the state.

All 19 of those charged by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis have been given until Friday at noon to voluntarily surrender. Several of Trump's co-defendants, including his former lawyers John Eastman and Rudy Giuliani, turned themselves in earlier this week.

The former president will undergo a medical evaluation, be fingerprinted and have his mug shot taken before he's released from custody. His bond is already set at $200,000.

It will be the fourth time in five months that Trump has been booked on criminal charges. He is the first former president ever to be charged with a crime.

Yahoo News is providing live coverage of Trump’s latest arrest with key updates and analysis from our reporters and partners in Atlanta, Washington, D.C., and elsewhere.