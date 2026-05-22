Trump says he'll 'try' to make Don Jr.'s wedding this weekend but 'not good timing'

(WASHINGTON, D.C.) -- President Donald Trump said he will “try” and make his son Donald Trump Jr.’s wedding this weekend, which is reportedly taking place in the Bahamas -- though he said the event is “not good timing” for him given his responsibilities surrounding the war in Iran.

During an event in the Oval Office on Thursday, Trump said his son wants him to come his wedding with fiancée Bettina Anderson but that the president has “a thing called Iran -- and other things.”

"He'd like me to go, but it's going to be just a small, little private affair, and I'm going to try and make it," Trump said. "This is not good timing for me. I have a thing called Iran and other things. That's one I can't win on."

"If I do attend, I get killed. If I don't attend, I get killed by the fake news," Trump said. "Hopefully they're going to have a great marriage."

Donald Trump Jr. is the eldest son of the president who has five children with his ex-wife, Vanessa Trump.

Vanessa Trump announced on Instagram Thursday that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

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