Trump ordered to pay New York Times' legal fees for failed lawsuit

NEW YORK — A New York judge ordered Donald Trump to pay The New York Times $392,638 in legal fees Friday following the former president's failed lawsuit against the newspaper.

In 2021, Trump sued his niece Mary Trump, The New York Times and three of its reporters over an alleged breach of a confidentiality agreement related to his tax records. Trump alleged that the reporters were "motivated by a personal vendetta" when they engaged in a "insidious plot" to get his personal tax records.

New York Supreme Court Justice Robert Reed dismissed the case last year, clearing the way for the Times to recoup its fees.

"Courts have long recognized that reporters are entitled to engage in legal and ordinary news-gathering activities without fear of tort liability -- as these actions are at the very core of protected first amendment activity," Reed wrote.

Trump opposed the amount of money requested by the New York Times, arguing that the legal work included "unjustified or duplicative work and exorbitant hourly rates."

"Considering the complexity of the issues presented in this action, the number of causes of action, the experience, ability and reputation of defendants' attorneys, the considerable amount in dispute, and the attorneys' success in dismissing the complaint against their defendants … the court finds that $392,638.69 is a reasonable value for the legal services rendered," Reed said in a decision posted on the court's docket Friday.

