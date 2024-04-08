Trump legal news brief: Appeals court judge rejects Trump's emergency request to delay hush money trial

A New York appeals court judge rejects former President Donald Trump’s emergency request to delay the April 15 start of his hush money trial while he seeks to have it moved to a different state and have a new judge appointed. Trump also announces that he is suing Judge Juan Merchan as he attempts to have the gag order placed on him removed. Here are the latest legal developments involving the presumptive Republican presidential nominee for 2024.

New York hush money

Key players: New York Appeals Court Judge Justice Lizbeth González, Judge Juan Merchan, adult film star Stormy Daniels, former Playboy model Karen McDougal, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg

González rejected Trump's emergency request to delay the start of his hush money trial, the Associated Press reported.

With just one week to go until the April 15 start date of the Manhattan trial on charges that Trump broke campaign finance and tax laws when he paid Daniels $130,000 in order to hide an extramarital affair from voters in the 2016 presidential election, Trump is also pursuing a number of new filings to keep the trial from going forward, CNN reported.

Trump is seeking to move the trial brought by Bragg from the Democratic stronghold of Manhattan to Staten Island, has filed a lawsuit against Merchan and is appealing the gag order he issued to keep him from commenting on witnesses, court staff and their families.

Daniels is expected to testify in the case about the sexual encounter she had with Trump, as is McDougal.

The hush money case is set to be the first criminal trial Trump will face before the 2024 presidential election.

Why it matters: Trump is running out of time and options to delay the start of his hush money trial.

