Trump fraud trial live updates: Ex-Trump CFO Allen Weisselberg expected to take stand

NEW YORK — Former President Donald Trump is on trial in New York in a $250 million lawsuit that could alter the personal fortune and real estate empire that helped propel Trump to the White House.

Trump, his sons Eric and Don Jr., and Trump Organization executives are accused by New York Attorney General Letitia James of engaging in a decade-long scheme in which they used "numerous acts of fraud and misrepresentation" to inflate Trump's net worth while lowering his tax burden. The former president has denied all wrongdoing and his attorneys have argued that Trump's alleged inflated valuations were a product of his business skill.

Here's how the news is developing. All times Eastern:

Oct 10, 9:08 AM EDT

Ex-CFO Weisselberg last year pled guilty to tax fraud

Ex-Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg's expected testimony this morning comes six months after he was released from New York City's Rikers Island jail complex after pleading guilty last year to 15 felony charges related to a long-running scheme to avoid $1.7 million in taxes while working for the Trump Organization.

As a condition of his plea deal, Weisselberg testified last year in the Manhattan district attorney's criminal trial of the Trump Organization itself.

"Are you embarrassed about what you did?" Trump Organization attorney Alan Futerfas asked Weisselberg during the criminal trial last November.

"More than you can imagine," replied Weisselberg, who testified that Trump himself was unaware of his tax evasion scheme.

The Trump Organization was convicted and later paid a $1.6 million fine imposed by the judge overseeing the case.

Oct 10, 8:22 AM EDT

Ex-Trump CFO Allen Weisselberg expected to take stand

Former Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg is expected to testify when former President Donald Trump's civil fraud resumes this morning.

A named defendant in the case alongside Trump and his adult sons, Weisselberg allegedly supervised and approved the inflated valuations in Trump's financial statements at the center of the state's case, according to prosecutors.

He's also alleged to have personally met with the former president each year between 2011 and 2016 to review and get approval for the fraudulent financial statements.

"Mr. Trump made known through Mr. Weisselberg that he wanted his net worth on the Statements to increase -- a desire Mr. Weisselberg and others carried out year after year in their fraudulent preparation of the Statements," New York Attorney General Letitia James wrote in her initial complaint.

