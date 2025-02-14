Trump border czar and NYC mayor interview with 'Fox & Friends' on immigration commitments

NEW YORK — (AP) — Reestablishing an immigration office at New York's notorious Rikers Island jail is just the first step in a more complex agreement President Donald Trump's administration has reached with Democratic Mayor Eric Adams, the new U.S. border czar said Friday in their first joint public appearance.

Tom Homan and Adams appeared side-by-side on the “Fox & Friends” TV show a day after the two announced that Adams had agreed to sign an executive order reestablishing an office for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office at the jail. One purpose of the office will be to share intelligence on gangs, they said.

The agreement is already being heavily criticized by New York City Council leaders, after prosecutors resigned in protest against a directive from Trump's Department of Justice to dismiss corruption charges charges against Adams. The top prosecutor described the deal as a "quid pro quo" in her resignation letter.

Adams has denied that assessment and deflected questions about it during the 20-minute interview on Fox.

Adams and Homan announced on Thursday that the mayor will issue an executive order reestablishing an office for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office at Rikers, which has been under court orders to resolve longstanding problems with security, staffing, use of force and the safety of young detainees.

On Friday morning, Homan said the agreement with Adams on Rikers was just one piece of a bigger collaboration.

"We're working on some other things that we don't really want to talk about in open areas because the city council will be putting roadblocks upon us," Homan said, sitting next to Adams on the white couch of the "Fox & Friends" set. "But the mayor and me have committed to several other things that will make the city safer; further collaboration."

Those commitments could put Adams further at odds with New York's progressive Democratic voters, whose favor he is trying to win in the Democratic primary on his road to reelection.

The joint interview on a show consistently watched by Trump allowed Homan to demonstrate an example of bringing a Democratic leader to heel, as others, including Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, resist demands for closer immigration enforcement cooperation.

Adams stressed that there has been previous NYPD collaboration with ICE over detaining serious criminals. That is already allowed under city law.

“What a sanctuary city is states that if you’re in this city and you’re paying taxes, you should have access to the services," adding that he wants the City Council to change laws that shield the city from collaboration with ICE.

New York City Council leaders said in a statement Thursday that city law prohibits an ICE office at Rikers Island. They said they are ready to scrutinize the executive order when it is released, adding that the “announcement only deepens the concern that the mayor is prioritizing the interests of the Trump Administration over those of New Yorkers.”

The vast majority of the 6,000 people at Rikers Island are pre-trial defendants, according to a 2023 comptroller report. It’s unclear how an executive the order from Adams could help ICE create a dragnet for immigrants it is targeting, without offering them access to people without criminal records, such as those who are released on bail or whose charges have been dismissed.

Adams and Homan said they agree on flagging criminals for deportation. Their détente didn't touch on any other potential benefits to the city, or the conflict over a $81 million payment for sheltering homeless migrants that the Federal Emergency Management Agency unexpectedly clawed back Wednesday.

Throughout the 20-minute interview, Adams deflected questions about the federal prosecutors who have resigned in protest after the Department of Justice directed their office to dismiss corruption charges charges against Adams. One of them accused the department of accepting a "quid pro quo" — dropping the case to ensure Adams' help with Trump's immigration enforcement policies.

"If you don't help them, they could refile the charges," host Steve Doocy said to Adams, appearing to form a question.

“No,” Adams shot back, adding “I don’t get into the legalese. I have an attorney to do that, and I pay a lot for that.”

Sitting next to Adams on the white couch, Homan vowed to hold Adams accountable to the Rikers commitment and the other undisclosed promises.

“And now I’ve got him on the couch in front of millions of people. He can’t back away from this now, right?” Homan said in one part of the interview, adding at the end. “If he doesn’t come through, I’ll be back in New York City, and we won’t be sitting a couch. I’ll be in his office up his, up his butt saying, where the hell is the agreement we came to?"

