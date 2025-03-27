Trump administration says 'top MS-13 national leader' arrested

WASHINGTON — The U.S. has arrested a top MS-13 gang member, according to a post on X by Attorney General Pam Bondi.

"I'm proud to announce that early this morning our brave law enforcement officers conducted a successful operation that captured a top MS-13 national leader," Bondi posted. "DOJ will not rest until we make America safe again."

The photo shared on X by Bondi showed a major operation with FBI officials, including Director Kash Patel, and dozens of officers.

President Donald Trump celebrated the arrest in a post on his social media platform.

"Just captured a major leader of MS13. Tom HOMAN is a superstar!," Trump wrote.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

