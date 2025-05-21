Trump administration asks Supreme Court to block FOIA case against DOGE

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration has asked the U.S. Supreme Court for an emergency injunction to block proceedings in a case involving a Freedom of Information request seeking information from the Department of Government Efficiency.

The government watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington sued DOGE earlier this year for public access to its records and plans for overhauling the government.

The administration has claimed executive privilege, insisting that DOGE -- as a presidential advisory board -- is not subject to FOIA.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

