Truck carrying lemons overturns on New Jersey highway, police say

(NEW JERSEY)--A tractor-trailer carrying lemons overturned on a New Jersey highway on Wednesday giving new meaning to the phrase "when life gives you lemons."

Police responded to numerous 911 calls right before 10 a.m. about an overturned tractor-trailer on Route 17, the Mahwah Police Dispatch said in a press release.

Upon arriving on the scene, officers found the trailer portion of the truck on the southbound lane of Route 17 after it hit another vehicle, police said. The trailer was completely blocking the northbound lane.

"The driver of the tractor trailer, from Ontario Canada, stated that he was hauling a truck load of lemons; which were subsequently thrown across the highway as a result of the crash," Mahwah police said in the press release.

The driver told police he was driving on the northbound lane when he felt the trailer load move. He tried to fix the issue but that caused the trailer to dislodge, police said.

According to the police reporter, both the truck driver and the driver of the other vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were both transported to area hospitals.

Mahwah police anticipated that the crash would cause extensive traffic delays for a few hours on Wednesday.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.

In a similar incident, a truck carrying nacho cheese spilled across a highway in Arkansas on Tuesday, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said Tuesday on social media.

"Taco Tuesday, anyone? A truck carrying cans of nacho cheese spilled today on I-30 west near Prescott," the state's transportation department tweeted. " Things are all clear now and traffic is moving."

