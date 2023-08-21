Tropical Storm Hilary wreaks havoc in southern California: Live updates

Tropical Storm Hilary lashed Southern California on Sunday, triggering flash floods, mudslides, and power outages after making landfall in northern Mexico, leaving at least one person dead.

The National Weather Service is warning of “life-threatening and locally catastrophic flash flooding” as Hilary moves up the West Coast. More than 20 flash flooding warnings were in place across California early Monday morning.

Hilary is the first tropical storm to hit the state of California in over 25 years.

Yahoo News is providing live coverage of the historic storm and its impacts from reporters in California and elsewhere in the blog below.