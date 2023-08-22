National

Tropical Storm Harold makes landfall on Padre Island, Texas: Latest forecast

By Max Golembo, Kevin Shalvey and Emily Shapiro, ABC News

ABC News

NEW YORK — Tropical Storm Harold made landfall on Padre Island, Texas, Tuesday morning as heavy rain and tropical storm-force winds slammed the region.

Storm surge, urban flooding and coastal flooding are also possible.

A flash flood warning is in effect for the area, including Corpus Christi.

In Corpus Christi, "the storm surge is expected to produce moderate coastal flooding through late Wednesday, with the potential for water to reach the dunes and beach access roads," the city's Emergency Operations Center said in a statement.

"The good news is that the bulk of this rainfall will be beneficial for the drought-stricken region, but too much rainfall too fast could lead to isolated to scattered instances of flash flooding," the NWS Weather Prediction Center said Tuesday.

