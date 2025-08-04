A tropical storm has formed in Atlantic, but it's expected to move away from the coast

MIAMI — (AP) — Another tropical storm formed in the western Atlantic on Sunday, but the National Hurricane Center in Miami said it was expected to move away from the U.S. coast and stay north of Bermuda.

Tropical Storm Dexter is the fourth named storm of the 2025 hurricane season. The NHC reported that Dexter was heading northeast late Sunday, with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (72 kph).

