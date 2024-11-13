National

Travis Kelce's, Patrick Mahomes' houses targeted by burglars

By Aaron Katersky, ABC News
(Belton, Mo.) - The homes of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce were burglarized last month, according to police reports.
Four officers were dispatched to a home in Belton, Missouri, just after midnight on Oct. 6 after a man called, "indicating a residence had been broken into," according to a report from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.
The police report does not mention Mahomes by name, but the address matches Mahomes' home from public records.
The report did not indicate whether anything was stolen.
Police in Leawood, Kansas, are investigating a burglary the following day, on Oct. 7, at an address that matches where Kelce lives.
The burglar arrived just after 7:30 p.m., caused $1,000 in damage to a back door and fled with $20,000 cash, according to the police report. The crime was reported the next day, according to a 911 call log and a police report.
The timing means Kelce’s home was broken into while the Chiefs were hosting the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football -- a game Kelce's girlfriend, Taylor Swift, was attending.

