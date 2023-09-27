Travis Kelce finally opens up about rumors he's dating Taylor Swift: 'She looked amazing'

Travis Kelce knows he did this to himself. The rumors that Kelce and Taylor Swift are dating have never been hotter since she sat in his suite during the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

And it's at this time that Kelce would like to keep his personal life, "that's not so personal," private.

Jason Kelce is enjoying the spectacle his brother created and compelled him to finally speak on the matter.

"Well Trav, how does it feel that Taylor Swift has finally put you on the map?" Jason said on the duo's weekly podcast New Heights.

"Shout out to Taylor for pulling up," Travis said, "that was pretty ballsy."

Mum continues to be the word regarding the tight end's possible relationship with the superstar singer.

Yes, Travis and Jason teased talking about Swift in the promo for their next episode. And sure, the All-Pro was photographed walking off with Swift following the game.

Did he then proceed to mention how he and Swift "just slid off in the 'Getaway Car,'" — which could be a cheeky reference to her 2018 song — in that same episode? Absolutely. All of those things happened, including the pair being caught in his 1970 Chevelle 408 Stroker convertible while making their way to a restaurant he rented out.

That's about as subtle as the Lamborghini Bruce Wayne told Alfred he wanted to take out in the middle of the day in The Dark Knight. As the kids say, Travis isn't doing anything to beat the rumors.

And not only has he *still* not confirmed that he and Swift are dating, Travis told Jason that from here on out, it's very important to him to keep that information close to the vest.

"What's real is that it is my personal life," Travis said. "I want to respect both of our lives. She's not in the media as much as I am doing this show every single week and and having fun on other guys shows like The [Pat] McAfee and any other show I go on from here on out.

"I'm enjoying life, and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend. So everything moving forward, I think me talking about sports and saying 'alright now' will have to be kind of where I keep it."

Here's the thing about that, when one has Bill Belichick making jokes about their relationship, the people are owed some answers. That's right, the same New England Patriots' coach, who is notorious for only lighting up when people want to discuss special teams, made sure to remind Travis that Swift "is the best catch I've ever made in my life." Not only that, apparently Chiefs' coach Andy Reid played cupid and helped manifest this entire situation.

So thanks to him, football fans are seeing Swift's Capital One commercial every other break when games are played on Thursday, Sunday and Monday. And according to Fanatics, Travis' jersey became a top-five seller after Swift was shown in his family and friends' suite.

"Yesterday, Travis Kelce was one of the top 5 selling NFL players and saw a nearly 400% spike in sales throughout the Fanatics network of sites, including NFLShop.com," Fanatics told TMZ.

At this point, everyone should prepare themselves for the announcement that Swift will be the halftime performer for Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans in 2025. Kidding, kidding — but if it is announced in a year, it was called here first.

Of the game, which Kansas City trounced the Chicago Bears 41-10, and Travis hauled in a three-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter, the two-time Super Bowl champion said it was great day all around.

"I just thought it was awesome how everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her — the friends and family," Travis said. "She looked amazing, and everybody was talking about her in great light, and the day went perfect for Chiefs fans, of course. We script it all, ladies and gentlemen.