Travis Decker search: FBI recovers 'several items' near crime scene, concludes investigation at campground

(CHELAN COUNTY, Wash.) -- After a two-day search of the area where Travis Decker allegedly murdered his three young daughters, the FBI said they will be analyzing "several items" that were recovered near the crime scene.

The FBI concluded its two-day grid search operation on Tuesday, focusing within the vicinity of Rock Island Campground in Leavenworth, Washington, where the girls bodies' were found back on June 2, W. Mike Herrington, special agent in charge of the FBI Seattle field office, said in a press release on Thursday.

The purpose of search was to "locate Travis Decker, discover signs of his whereabouts or find any other evidence of the murder of his three daughters," Herrington said.

Over 100 personnel were deployed and 1,000,000 square meters were searched, but Decker has not been located, Herrington said.

"A search of this magnitude and detail has not previously taken place in this area," Herrington said.

During the investigation, Herrington said search personnel recovered "several items that are being examined to determine if they are related to this investigation," saying that final results "will take some time."

"Finding this potential evidence emphasizes the value in having various teams search an area multiple times, especially in such challenging conditions," Herrington said.

Herrington added that officials are "committed to bringing every available FBI resource that will advance this case for as long as it takes."

During a press conference on Monday, Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison said officials "will not relent" and "not give up" on the search efforts, even if locating Decker takes years.

"The girls would not want us to give up," Morrison said on Monday. "If it's not me wearing this uniform, it's another Chelan County sheriff. We will find him, in one fashion or another."

Paityn Decker, 9; Evelyn Decker, 8; and Olivia Decker, 5, were found dead near the Rock Island Campground after they left home for a planned visit with their father on May 30, according to police.

The U.S. Marshals Service is still offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading directly to Decker's arrest.

Anyone who sees Decker or knows of his whereabouts should call 911 immediately and not contact or approach him, officials said. He is currently wanted for three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of kidnapping, officials said.

Decker is considered armed and dangerous, officials said.

