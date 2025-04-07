Trail Blazers, GM Joe Cronin reportedly agree to multi-year contract extension

The Portland Trail Blazers have reportedly agreed to a contract extension for general manager Joe Cronin. Exact terms have not been revealed, but it is a multi-year agreement, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

With three games remaining in the 2024-25 regular season, the Blazers have a 35-44 record, improving by 14 wins over last year.

The Blazers have won three of their past four games and seven of their past 12. Since ending a five-game losing streak on Jan. 19, Portland has gone 22-16 while ranking among the NBA's top five teams in defensive efficiency, according to ESPN.

"Joe has demonstrated leadership and vision during his time as general manager, and I'm excited to see him continue building the foundation for a long-term, winning team," said team chair Jody Allen <a data-i13n="cpos:4;pos:1" href="https://www.nba.com/blazers/news/portland-trail-blazers-sign-general-manager-joe-cronin-to-contract-extension">in a statement</a>. "We are all thrilled with the team's forward momentum and excited for the future of Trail Blazers basketball."

Cronin was promoted to GM in May 2022 after a six-month interim stint at the position following Neil Olshey's firing. Since taking over the Trail Blazers' front office, he has overseen a rebuild with head coach Chauncey Billups by trading away stars Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum and Norman Powell.

In the meantime, Cronin has built a young core around Anfernee Simons, Shaedon Sharpe, Scoot Henderson and Toumani Camara, while adding veterans including Jerami Grant, Deandre Ayton and Deni Avdija.

Portland was officially eliminated from playoff consideration on Sunday with the Sacramento Kings' win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. However, the Blazers are currently three games behind the Dallas Mavericks for the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference, which would have qualified the team for the NBA play-in tournament.