Tour Championship starting positions: Where will golfers open on the leaderboard at East Lake?

With two playoffs events in the books, the PGA Tour will land in East Lake this week for the season-ending Tour Championship to conclude the race for the FedEx Cup.

The leaderboard, at least on Thursday, will look a bit strange.

The Tour Championship uses a staggered start on the leaderboard, which will give top-ranked Scottie Scheffler a significant advantage in Atlanta. Scheffler, who has won six times on Tour this season, will start the week at 10-under par.

Xander Schauffele, who finished in second in the standings, will start at 8-under on the week. Hideki Matsuyama will start at 7-under, and Keegan Bradley — who held on to win at the BMW Championship on Sunday to earn a spot in the field at East Lake — will start at 6-under. That system works down until the final five players in the 30-man field, who will start at even par.

From there, whoever wins the tournament will win the FedEx Cup. That comes with a $25 million bonus and a five-year exemption on the PGA Tour.

Here’s a look at the starting leaderboard for the Tour Championship in Atlanta.

Tour Championship starting positions

1. Scottie Scheffler -10

2. Xander Schauffele -8

3. Hideki Matsuyama -7

4. Keegan Bradley -6

5. Ludvig Åberg -5

6. Rory McIlroy -4

7. Collin Morikawa

8. Wyndham Clark

9. Sam Burns

10. Patrick Cantlay

11. Sungjae Im -3

12. Sahith Theegala

13. Shane Lowry

14. Adam Scott

15. Tony Finau

16. Ben An -2

17. Viktor Hovland

18. Russell Henley

19. Akshay Bhatia

20. Robert MacIntyre

21. Billy Horschel -1

22. Tommy Fleetwood

23. Sepp Straka

24.Matthieu Pavon

25. Taylor Pendrith

26. Chris Kirk E

27. Tom Hoge

28. Aaron Rai

29. Christiaan Bezuidenhout

30. Justin Thomas