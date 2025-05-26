Tom Brady booed at Indy 500 by Colts fans still upset about the Patriots' dominance

It's been over a decade since the New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts played against each other in the playoffs, but Colts fans don't forget. During a pre-race appearance at the Indy 500 on Sunday, Tom Brady was greeted with a shower of boos from bitter Indianapolis fans.

Brady served two roles at the event. He took part in Fox's broadcast, but also performed a ceremonial first lap with Jimmie Johnson before the race.

Prior to that lap, Brady — clad in his racing uniform — was announced to all fans attending the event. He was loudly booed. Brady took it all in stride, however, smiling and waving to acknowledge that response.

When Tom Brady appeared onstage today during a pre-race Indy 500 ceremony, he was met with boos.pic.twitter.com/4F3B8Teet9 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 25, 2025

Colts fans have a few reasons to still hold some anger toward Brady. Over his Hall of Fame career, Brady's biggest nemesis and rival was Colts legend Peyton Manning. The two squared off in some excellent contests during their prime, with Brady often getting the best of the Colts.

Over his career, Brady holds a 12-3 record vs. Indianapolis during the regular season. The Colts seemed to bring out the best in Brady, who threw 33 touchdowns in 15 games against Indianapolis. That is Brady's highest touchdown total against any team outside the AFC East.

The two teams also met five times in the playoffs with Brady under center. Brady was 4-1 in those contests, throwing six touchdowns against three interceptions. The Colts only playoff win over Brady came in 2007, when the team defeated the Patriots in the AFC Championship. The Colts went on to win the Super Bowl that season, so it was a pretty significant victory.

While Colts fans aren't over the Brady years, one person directly involved in those games has come to terms with the rivalry. Manning and Brady are cordial in retirement, with Manning even making an appearance at Brady's Patriots Hall of Fame ceremony to reminisce.

The two have also appeared together on Manning's ESPN show "Peyton's Places."

If Sunday's reaction was any indication, Colts fans may need a bit more time before burying that hatchet.