National

Titan submersible disaster that killed 5 on way to Titanic ruins was 'preventable,' Coast Guard says

Titanic Tourist Sub FILE - Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the Titanic, is unloaded from the ship Horizon Arctic at the Canadian Coast Guard pier in St. John's, Newfoundland, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP, File) (Paul Daly/AP)

PORTLAND, Maine — (AP) — The Coast Guard’s report on the Titan submersible disaster that killed five on the way to the Titanic says Tuesday the implosion was “preventable.”

The Coast Guard convened its highest level of investigation in the aftermath of the 2023 implosion off Canada. The disappearance of the Titan led to a search that garbed worldwide attention.

There were no survivors. The Titan was owned by OceanGate, a private company based in Washington state. The operator of the submersible, OceanGate head Stockton Rush, was among the five on board who died.

The submersible disaster has led to lawsuits and calls for tighter regulation of the developing private deep sea expedition industry.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!